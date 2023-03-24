Jessica Kane, Vancouver escort accused of drugging and robbing clients, back in custody

Send this page to someone via email

Jessica Kane, the Vancouver escort charged with manslaughter and accused of drugging and stealing from clients, has been remanded into custody for allegedly breaching her bail conditions.

Kane, 31, has been on house arrest after she was charged last fall with a slew of offences dating back to 2021, related to accusations she drugged and robbed escort clients across the Lower Mainland.

She was back in court on Thursday and remanded back to custody over an allegation that she failed to comply with her conditions of house arrest, including presenting herself at her door to confirm compliance, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

Her next appearance, for the Crown to apply to revoke her bail, is set for April 12.

Back in September of 2021, Surrey RCMP received multiple reports men being drugged and having their belongings stolen while using an escort service.

In one of the incidents, one man died after being given a substance during an encounter, police said.

In September 2022, Kane was charged with manslaughter in the death of Dustin Lefebvre, as well as seven counts of administering a stupefying or overpowering drug or substance, six counts of theft over $5,000, one count of theft, four counts of fraud and two counts of extortion.

According to sources, she was also under investigation in Alberta. No charges have been laid in that province, and none of the B.C. allegations have been tested in court.

Kane must live at an address in Vancouver for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, except to attend medical appointments, go to the hospital, or on Friday afternoons to “obtain necessities of life.”

– with files from Rumina Daya