Crime

Woman accused of drugging and robbing escort clients released again on bail

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 9:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver escort faces more charges after arrest'
Vancouver escort faces more charges after arrest
WATCH: A Vancouver escort charged with manslaughter and multiple other crimes has been released on bail after allegedly violating her bail conditions in January. Rumina Daya reports
A woman who has been charged with manslaughter and drugging and stealing from men using an escort service has now been released on bail again.

Last September, Jessica Nicole Renee Kane was charged with manslaughter, seven counts of administering a stupefying or overpowering drug or substance, six counts of theft over $5,000, one count of theft, four counts of fraud and two counts of extortion.

She appeared in court on Monday and has now been released with conditions.

Kane must live at an address in Vancouver for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, except when she can leave to attend medical appointments or go to the hospital or on Friday afternoons to “obtain necessities of life.”

She cannot engage in any sex trade work or possess any weapons, or any drug paraphernalia unless it has been prescribed to her.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver woman charged with drugging and robbing men using escort service'
Vancouver woman charged with drugging and robbing men using escort service

Surrey RCMP said in September 2021, they were notified by officers in the community response unit that there have been multiple reports of men being drugged and having their belongings stolen while using the service.

In one of the incidents, in February 2021, a man died after being given a substance during an encounter, police said.

Throughout the investigation, police said they identified a suspect who is alleged to have committed multiple offences in Surrey, Burnaby, Langley and Vancouver.

Kane was arrested shortly after.

Read more: Surrey RCMP warn public after men using escort service drugged, robbed

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

She was released on bail last October but was again taken into custody earlier this year after allegedly drugging and robbing someone in Vancouver, in violation of her bail conditions.

Kane is set to appear in court again on March 9.

