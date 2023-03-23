No winner of $1.53M in week 43 of Hagersville Lions Club ‘Catch the Ace’ draw

No one picked up a $1.53 million jackpot that was up for grabs following the week 43 Catch the Ace draw at the Hagersville, Ont., Lions Club.
The not-for-profit fundraiser once again has a new record jackpot as another week passes without seeing the ace of spades.
Just under 133,000 tickets were sold prior to the Thursday night draw, equating to about $883,000, also a new record.
The weekly winner picked up just over $176,000.
To date, the game has raised $1.7 million for local food banks and the West Haldimand Hospital and Healthcare Foundation.
The week 44 draw is set for Thursday night around 8 p.m. at the Lions Club.
