Canada

No winner of $1.53M in week 43 of Hagersville Lions Club ‘Catch the Ace’ draw

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 10:33 pm
A photo of the Hagersville, Ont. Lions Club's Catch The Ace card tracking board after week 42 in March 2023. View image in full screen
A photo of the Hagersville, Ont. Lions Club's Catch The Ace card tracking board after week 42 in March 2023. Hagersville Lions Club / Facebook
No one picked up a $1.53 million jackpot that was up for grabs following the week 43 Catch the Ace draw at the Hagersville, Ont., Lions Club.

The not-for-profit fundraiser once again has a new record jackpot as another week passes without seeing the ace of spades.

Just under 133,000 tickets were sold prior to the Thursday night draw, equating to about $883,000, also a new record.

The weekly winner picked up just over $176,000.

To date, the game has raised $1.7 million for local food banks and the West Haldimand Hospital and Healthcare Foundation.

The week 44 draw is set for Thursday night around 8 p.m. at the Lions Club.

Haldimand CountyOntario Lottery and Gaming CorporationraffleCatch the acecatch the ace jackpothagersville lions clubhagersville royal canadian legion
