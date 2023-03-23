Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Movie being shot in Okanagan using 2 electric cube trucks during production

By Doyle Potenteau & Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 6:12 pm
One of the two electric five-ton trucks that a movie company is using during its production of a Christmas movie that’s currently being filmed in the Okanagan. View image in full screen
One of the two electric five-ton trucks that a movie company is using during its production of a Christmas movie that’s currently being filmed in the Okanagan. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Film production is booming in B.C.’s Southern Interior, and a movie insider says the Okanagan has become the site of an industry first.

According to producer Gilles Laplante, a Christmas movie that’s being filmed in Kelowna and Vernon is using two five-ton electric trucks as part during its production.

“I think I’m the first producer in North America to be using this class of vehicle on a movie of any type,” Laplante said of the two class-C cube trucks.

Read more: 8-month-old Alberta twins set to appear on ‘The Last of Us’ HBO series

“And certainly the first producer to have brought them from Vancouver to the Okanagan, which was a fairly smooth process.”

Laplante says there are several benefits to using electric trucks instead of conventional gas- or diesel-powered vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

“Certainly the reduction in fuel and carbon in particular,” he said. “They’re quiet, so we can use them at night past curfew. And they’re certainly efficient.”

Laplante added he’s “super excited to be part of the change that our industry is hoping to achieve in the not-so-distant future.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. EV owners happy with vehicles, concerned about charging stations: survey'
B.C. EV owners happy with vehicles, concerned about charging stations: survey

The electric trucks are a partnership between Whiskey Jack Transportation and movie company Sol Vision Productions.

Trending Now

The movie is called Goals for Christmas, a hockey film which will be released next winter.

On Thursday, the movie was being filmed at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna. Production wraps up next week.

Click to play video: 'Minute at the Movies: March 17'
Minute at the Movies: March 17
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganVernonNorth OkanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorentertainmentFilm Productionmovie industryChristmas MovieSol Visions Productions
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers