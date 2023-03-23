Movie being shot in Okanagan using 2 electric cube trucks during production

Send this page to someone via email

Film production is booming in B.C.’s Southern Interior, and a movie insider says the Okanagan has become the site of an industry first.

According to producer Gilles Laplante, a Christmas movie that’s being filmed in Kelowna and Vernon is using two five-ton electric trucks as part during its production.

“I think I’m the first producer in North America to be using this class of vehicle on a movie of any type,” Laplante said of the two class-C cube trucks.

“And certainly the first producer to have brought them from Vancouver to the Okanagan, which was a fairly smooth process.”

Laplante says there are several benefits to using electric trucks instead of conventional gas- or diesel-powered vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

“Certainly the reduction in fuel and carbon in particular,” he said. “They’re quiet, so we can use them at night past curfew. And they’re certainly efficient.”

Laplante added he’s “super excited to be part of the change that our industry is hoping to achieve in the not-so-distant future.”

0:36 B.C. EV owners happy with vehicles, concerned about charging stations: survey

The electric trucks are a partnership between Whiskey Jack Transportation and movie company Sol Vision Productions.

The movie is called Goals for Christmas, a hockey film which will be released next winter.

On Thursday, the movie was being filmed at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna. Production wraps up next week.