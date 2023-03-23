$12.5 million in funding announced to build healing centre in Tḱemlúps te Secwépemc

Send this page to someone via email

At a press conference today, $12.5 million in funding was announced to build a healing centre in Tḱemlúps te Secwépemc.

It comes following the 215 unmarked graves found at the site of former Kamloops Indian Residential School in 2021.

The announcement was made by Tḱemlúps te Secwépemc Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir, minister of Indigenous services Patty Hajdu and First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) board chair Colleen Erickson.

“The legacy of residential schools is one that has tried to take our culture, language, and identity from us, causing profound damage. The healing house will provide culturally appropriate supports that will help to address these long-standing impacts,” said Casimir in a press release.

“It will support healing for our Survivors and those impacted by Kamloops Indian Residential School, leading to healthier futures for our children and those not yet born.”

This announcement is following through on a commitment Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to establish a healing centre when he visited Tḱemlúps te Secwépemc in October 2021 — a promise that didn’t convince some at the time would lead to meaningful change.

The release said the space will provide “trauma-informed programs to support individuals and their families in their spiritual, mental, emotional and physical healing.”

The community has selected an architect and will be working with membership on a design.

The funding is in addition to previously committed funds by the FNHA; the organization also plans on supporting the community throughout the engagement and planning process.

“The FNHA is committed to collaborative and innovative approaches with First Nations communities and other health partners to ensure the provision of culturally safe mental health and wellness supports for First Nations people in BC,” said FNHA CEO Richard Jock in a release. “The new healing house … will help to address needs for trauma-based healing.”

The community also chose, by referendum, to keep the Kamloops Indian Residential School building. In a release they said it is to serve “as a reminder of the ongoing legacy of the residential school system, ensuring that its history is never forgotten.”

The funding plans to provide ongoing support to survivors, their families and communities.