‘Ready to partner’: Trudeau makes first visit to Tk’emlups te Secwepemc in Kamloops, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story deals with disturbing subject matter that may upset and trigger some readers. Discretion is advised.

After snubbing the First Nation’s invitations on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Justin Trudeau visited Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc for the first time on Monday.

Elders, Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir and guests participated in ceremony, honouring residential school survivors and the children who never made it home, before inviting the prime minister to speak.

When he did, he said Canada was “ready to partner” on reconciliation.

“We will be there with as much as is necessary to be able to get closure, to move forward right across the country.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We will be there with as much as is necessary to be able to get closure, to move forward right across the country."

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau faced significant backlash for vacationing in Tofino, B.C. instead of accepting the community’s “heartfelt” invitations to attend Sept. 30 ceremonies at the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Powwow Arbour.

He had spoken with some residential school survivors by phone the night before, and attended a ceremony on Parliament Hill, but apologized for making the trip to Tofino calling the decision a “mistake.”

Again on Monday, he said he “deeply” regretted that choice.

“I am deeply grateful to Kukpi7 Casimir for having welcomed me here today,” he said. “After Sept. 30, she could have chosen to turn her back on me and the federal government … and yet she reached out and said, ‘Please come, and listen and learn, and we will walk this path together.'”

4:43 PM Trudeau to visit with Indigenous leaders in Kamloops PM Trudeau to visit with Indigenous leaders in Kamloops

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc sent shockwaves of anger and grief across the country in May when it announced the remains of 215 children had been found in an unmarked burial site at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Other First Nations searched their own former residential school sites with ground-penetrating radar, revealing more than 1,000 other children had been buried. The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan alone located 751 children.

In the months that followed, Trudeau announced Canada would celebrate its first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — six years after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission first called for one.

After his trip to Tofino, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc released a statement saying it wasn’t interested in “apologies that don’t lead to institutional and widespread change.”

Asked whether he thought the First Nation accepted his apology, Trudeau responded:

“Words do matter and with an apology recognizing the harm that was caused is an important first step towards healing, towards restitution, towards doing right. But it’s not just about words, it’s about actions.”

5:08 Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc mark National Day of Truth and Reconciliation Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc mark National Day of Truth and Reconciliation – Sep 30, 2021

Kukpi7 Casimir has since called on the federal government and the Catholic Church to provide “unfettered” access to all documents related to the residential school system, and to commit to significant funding and meaningful action to address its harms.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau said Monday there’s “no question” the federal government will compensate survivors, and that Ottawa aims to ensure Indigenous children are no longer removed from their cultures and communities.

Canada’s residential school system was in place from the late 1800s to the mid-1990s and sought to “eliminate parental involvement in the intellectual, cultural, and spiritual development” of Indigenous children, according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The state and church-run institutions forcibly removed more than 150,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit children from their families and placed them in schools where many were physically, sexually and spiritually abused by those charged with their care. Many were also starved as part of scientific experiments on the effects of malnutrition.

0:44 Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir’s message on National Truth and Reconciliation Day Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir’s message on National Truth and Reconciliation Day – Sep 30, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Thousands died in the harrowing system of assimilation, leading to intergenerational trauma that has had a deep and lasting impact on survivors, their children, relations and communities.

In 2015, the TRC found Canada guilty of “cultural genocide,” and to this day, governments have failed in many ways to meaningfully repair or compensate for the lasting harm.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.