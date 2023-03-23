Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Multi-million dollar film studio coming to Niverville, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 4:02 pm
Volume Global and Julijette Inc. announced plans Thursday to build a $30-million film and television studio in Niverville. View image in full screen
Volume Global and Julijette Inc. announced plans Thursday to build a $30-million film and television studio in Niverville. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The cameras, lights and action of show business are coming to Niverville, Man.

Volume Global and Julijette Inc. announced plans Thursday to build a $30-million film and television studio in the bedroom community, roughly 32 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

Read more: Manitoba financially supporting first-ever Winnipeg virtual production training studio

“Today’s announcement demonstrates what can be achieved through collaboration, partnership and a lot of hard work,” Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck said in a written statement.

Construction is expected to start this summer.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba film industry looking forward to a busy 2023'
Manitoba film industry looking forward to a busy 2023

A media release from the Manitoba government said the 1,700-square-metre facility — dubbed Jette Studios — will create 300 new jobs over three years.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial government has worked at making Manitoba a destination for the film industry, offering a tax incentive for productions and helping the Winnipeg airport with expenses to improve direct flights to and from Los Angeles.

Trending Now

Read more: Manitoba promoting the province as ideal location for L.A. film industry

Due to the studio’s location,  productions will receive an extra five per cent rural tax credit through the province, the government said Thursday.

Manitoba’s film industry saw 88 projects last year, generating $365 million, according to government numbers.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba film industry continues to boom'
Manitoba film industry continues to boom
Manitoba GovernmentNivervilleManitoba film industryMyron Dyckfilm tax creditsJette StudiosVolume Global and Julijette Inc.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers