Multi-million dollar film studio coming to Niverville, Man.

The cameras, lights and action of show business are coming to Niverville, Man.

Volume Global and Julijette Inc. announced plans Thursday to build a $30-million film and television studio in the bedroom community, roughly 32 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates what can be achieved through collaboration, partnership and a lot of hard work,” Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck said in a written statement.

Construction is expected to start this summer.

A media release from the Manitoba government said the 1,700-square-metre facility — dubbed Jette Studios — will create 300 new jobs over three years.

The provincial government has worked at making Manitoba a destination for the film industry, offering a tax incentive for productions and helping the Winnipeg airport with expenses to improve direct flights to and from Los Angeles.

Due to the studio’s location, productions will receive an extra five per cent rural tax credit through the province, the government said Thursday.

Manitoba’s film industry saw 88 projects last year, generating $365 million, according to government numbers.