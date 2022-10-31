Manitoba promoting the province as ideal location for L.A. film industry

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is embarking on a mission to promote the province as an ideal location investment for the Los Angeles film industry, Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Andrew Smith and Economic Development, Investment and Trade Minister Cliff Cullen announced Sunday.

“Manitoba’s booming film, television and digital media industry plays an important role in the provincial economy and has seen unprecedented growth in the past few years,” said Smith.

“Manitoba is open for business and our government is committed to fostering continued and sustainable growth in this thriving sector. I look forward to leading this first-ever delegation to promote Manitoba’s advantages to key industry leaders and strengthen business and investment relationships.”

With the recent completion of Big Sky Studios’ new state-of-the-art facility, Manitoba is well equipped to attract large-scale film and series productions, Smith said.

“We are so excited to be hosting a large delegation of Manitobans on a mission to California in support of our local film and digital media production sector,” said Rod Bruinooge, executive officer and film commissioner of Manitoba Film and Music.

“This is an ideal time to highlight all of the new developments in our market including a new direct flight from Los Angeles to Winnipeg as well as new studio space that has opened this year.”

The new direct route from Winnipeg to Los Angeles will operate three times a week on a year-round basis.

Manitoba provided $4.8 million to Winnipeg Airports Authority to help improve direct flight connectivity from Winnipeg to international markets.

“New routes, such as the one to Los Angeles, help provide more leisure travel options, more convenience for those flying for business, and more dollars for the province’s economy. We’re proud to work with all our partners to show industries across the world that Manitoba is the place to be,” said Nick Hays, president and CEO of WAA.

The Manitoba delegation and the consul general of Canada to the United States will co-host an industry-focused reception to showcase how the province is well-positioned to work with Hollywood to produce blockbuster films and series.

Members of the Manitoba delegation will meet with companies across a variety of sectors on the mission, Cullen said.

“Los Angeles is a hotbed for film, video-game development and animation. Through the convenience of this direct connection, we’re excited to build more opportunities for Manitoba’s creative industries,” said Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg.

The funding provided was one of many strategic investments made from the province’s $50-million Pandemic Long-Term Recovery Fund to bolster economic growth and create jobs, added Cullen.