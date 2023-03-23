Entries open for Saskatoon pelican watch contest

Send this page to someone via email

Birds are starting to migrate with the rise in temperatures on the way and Saskatoon residents might be able to spot some pelicans settling into Meewasin Valley.

Meewasin Valley Authority has announced its ‘pelican watch’ contest for those who want to guess the date and arrival time of the first pelican to touch down between Saskatoon’s train bridge and the weir.

Andrea Lafond, CEO at Meewasin, said the contest has been running in Saskatoon since 1996.

“It is an opportunity to get our community excited about spring and to welcome back the great American white pelican,” said Lafond. “It’s getting us prepped for the season and to bring nature back.”

2:37 Watch on for the return of the American pelicans to Saskatoon

Flocks of pelicans are expected to arrive sometime in April and settle in Saskatoon until October when the weather cools.

“I think they choose the Saskatchewan River for food,” said Lafond. “They eat about four kilograms of fish per day.”

The pelicans come all the way from Guatemala, California and Florida to land on the Saskatchewan River, but they don’t nest there. Every day they will fly back and forth from Saskatoon to Redberry Lake to nest in the nearest colony.

Last year, the first pelican to touch down in the area landed on April 21, which was the latest arrival in the last 24 years.

“It’s been chillier for longer, so maybe a hint to be taken there,” Lafond advised.

Entry is currently open for the contest and will close March 31. The entry page can be found at Meewasin.com.

Saskatoon Nature Society volunteers will be tracking the landing of the first pelican and comparing it with the guesses before handing out some prizes.