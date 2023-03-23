Crews assessing overpass after collision on Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail

Send this page to someone via email

An overpass that crosses Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail and part of the highway that runs through the city are closed after a truck hit the overpass police said Thursday morning.

At around 9:25 a.m., Calgary police received reports of a large truck hitting an overpass. Police said the truck was hauling equipment when it hit the 32 Avenue N.E. overpass while travelling southbound. The truck remained at the scene.

1 2 View image in gallery mode A semi truck is seen pulled over along Deerfoot Trail near 32 Avenue N.E. on March 23, 2023. Global News 2 2 View image in gallery mode A closed 32 Avenue N.E. overpass crossing Deerfoot Trail is pictured on March 23, 2023. Police say a truck hit the overpass while travelling southbound on Deerfoot Trail. Global News

The 32 Avenue N.E. overpass crossing Deerfoot is closed in both directions and the exit ramps remain accessible and open.

Southbound Deerfoot Trail at 32 Avenue N.E. will have some lanes closed by police for at least 48 hours “while the structural integrity of the overpass is thoroughly assessed,” CPS said.

⛔️Road closures: Due to a traffic incident, we are currently on scene helping direct traffic in the area of Deerfoot Trail and 32 Avenue N.E.

Please be advised, the 32 Avenue N.E. overpass bridge crossing Deerfoot Trail N.E., is closed in both directions. The exit ramps remain… pic.twitter.com/WPV6vSBEIh — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 23, 2023

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Deerfoot Trail is the most travelled roadway in Alberta, serving more than 180,000 vehicles per day.

ALERT: Traffic incident on SB Deerfoot Tr south of 32 Ave NE, blocking the right lane. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/VEEFcJ9tmq — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) March 23, 2023