Traffic

Crews assessing overpass after collision on Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 2:10 pm
A closed 32 Avenue N.E. overpass crossing Deerfoot Trail is pictured on March 23, 2023. Police say a truck hit the overpass while travelling southbound on Deerfoot Trail. View image in full screen
A closed 32 Avenue N.E. overpass crossing Deerfoot Trail is pictured on March 23, 2023. Police say a truck hit the overpass while travelling southbound on Deerfoot Trail. Global News
An overpass that crosses Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail and part of the highway that runs through the city are closed after a truck hit the overpass police said Thursday morning.

At around 9:25 a.m., Calgary police received reports of a large truck hitting an overpass. Police said the truck was hauling equipment when it hit the 32 Avenue N.E. overpass while travelling southbound. The truck remained at the scene.

A semi truck is seen pulled over along Deerfoot Trail near 32 Avenue N.E. on March 23, 2023. View image in gallery mode
A semi truck is seen pulled over along Deerfoot Trail near 32 Avenue N.E. on March 23, 2023. Global News
A closed 32 Avenue N.E. overpass crossing Deerfoot Trail is pictured on March 23, 2023. Police say a truck hit the overpass while travelling southbound on Deerfoot Trail. View image in gallery mode
A closed 32 Avenue N.E. overpass crossing Deerfoot Trail is pictured on March 23, 2023. Police say a truck hit the overpass while travelling southbound on Deerfoot Trail. Global News

The 32 Avenue N.E. overpass crossing Deerfoot is closed in both directions and the exit ramps remain accessible and open.

Southbound Deerfoot Trail at 32 Avenue N.E. will have some lanes closed by police for at least 48 hours “while the structural integrity of the overpass is thoroughly assessed,” CPS said.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Deerfoot Trail is the most travelled roadway in Alberta, serving more than 180,000 vehicles per day.

More to come…

