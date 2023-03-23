Crews assessing overpass after collision on Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail

An overpass that crosses Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail and part of the highway that runs through the city are closed after a truck hit the overpass police said Thursday morning.
At around 9:25 a.m., Calgary police received reports of a large truck hitting an overpass. Police said the truck was hauling equipment when it hit the 32 Avenue N.E. overpass while travelling southbound. The truck remained at the scene.
The 32 Avenue N.E. overpass crossing Deerfoot is closed in both directions and the exit ramps remain accessible and open.
Southbound Deerfoot Trail at 32 Avenue N.E. will have some lanes closed by police for at least 48 hours “while the structural integrity of the overpass is thoroughly assessed,” CPS said.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
Deerfoot Trail is the most travelled roadway in Alberta, serving more than 180,000 vehicles per day.
More to come…
