Northeast Calgary convenience store convicted of selling vaping products to minors

A northeast business has been convicted of selling vaping products to minors, the City of Calgary said.

In a news release Thursday morning, business license inspectors said Gemini Convenience Store manager Sudhakar Tandon was convicted of violating the Tobacco, Smoking and Vaping Reduction Act. The corporation, Maple Gifts and Confectionary Enterprise Ltd., was also convicted.

Tandon and Maple Gifts and Confectionary Enterprise Ltd. were charged last May with 42 counts of violating regulations, including selling vaping products to minors and failing to request ID from customers under 25.

The city said both Tandon and the corporation are facing fines totalling $10,000.

Michael Briegel, the city’s chief business license inspector, said the investigation was conducted after the city received multiple complaints via 311.

Charges were laid after an investigation was conducted with the help of the Calgary Police Service, he said.

“I would like to thank those that reached out to us via 311 and would encourage others to do the same if they learn of a business selling smoking and vaping products to minors,” Briegel said in an emailed statement.

"It is important that we protect the health of young people – age requirements are in place for these products for a reason."

The city said back in May it will conduct a business license review of Gemini Convenience Store, given the seriousness of the charges.

— with files from Adam Toy, Global News.