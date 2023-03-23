Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Donald Trump raises $1.5M for presidential campaign after arrest prediction

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 12:17 pm
Donald Trump. View image in full screen
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. AP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Despite his insistence that it would happen, Donald Trump was not arrested this week — but his presidential campaign has reportedly raised over US$1.5 million (about $2 million) as a result of the bogus claim.

On Saturday, the former president took to Truth Social and said he would be arrested over a criminal hush money investigation in New York. Trump, 76, has been accused of sending $130,000 (over $177,000) to porn actor Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford, in 2016 to keep her from going public about an affair she claimed to have with him years earlier.

Read more: Trump lawyer ordered to hand over records from Mar-a-Lago case

“The far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” Trump wrote. “Protest, take our nation back!”

Story continues below advertisement
A screenshot of Donald Trump's Truth Social Post.
Donald Trump’s Truth Social post claiming he would be arrested on March 21, 2023. Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump

The 2024 Trump campaign confirmed to Fox News that it raised $1.5 million in grassroots funding in only three days. Business Insider reported the $500,000 daily average is nearly double the average from the weeks before and after Trump announced his presidential bid in November. (The former average sat around $280,000 per day.)

To garner the funds, the Trump campaign blasted emails to supporters calling for donations.

Read more: Death of teen found near Murdaugh home now being investigated as homicide

“If the current Democrat regime can get away with threatening to arrest its biggest political opponent, then our once great Republic will have fully descended into a third-world tyranny,” read one email from the campaign, as per Fox News.

Potential donors were told in the same email that they were “our country’s only hope.” The campaign claimed a donation — recommended in $500, $1,000 or $3,300 amounts — would have a “1,500% impact.”

Story continues below advertisement

The emails asserted that Trump would be indicted despite having committed “no crime.”

Click to play video: 'Trump predicts arrest, pushes supporters to protest'
Trump predicts arrest, pushes supporters to protest

Trump, who allegedly wanted to be handcuffed for his court appearance, also posted a call for campaign donations on Truth Social alongside a black-and-white video of compiled clips from when he was president.

Trending Now

“If you are doing poorly, as so many of you are, do not send anything,” Trump wrote. “If you are doing well, which was made possible through the great policies of the Trump Administration, send your contribution.”

“We have to take back our Country and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he concluded.

Read more: Will Donald Trump be indicted? What to know about the process

Story continues below advertisement

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen reportedly paid Daniels hush money through a shell company before being reimbursed by Trump, whose company, the Trump Organization, logged the reimbursements as legal expenses.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is considering misdemeanour charges against Trump for falsifying business records and campaign finance violations.

Earlier in 2016, Cohen also arranged for former Playboy model Karen McDougal to be paid US$150,000 by the publisher of the supermarket tabloid The National Enquirer, which then squelched her story in a journalistically dubious practice known as “catch-and-kill.”

This is not the first time Trump has capitalized on his legal worries. Last year, Trump reportedly saw his accrued fundraising jump after he pushed for donations amid an FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate.

With files from The Associated Press

More on World
Donald TrumpStormy DanielsDonald Trump Updatedonald trump stormy danielsdonald trump arrestdonald trump indictmentDonald Trump hush moneyDonald Trump fundraisingWill Donald Trump Be Arrested?Donald Trump $1.5 million fundraisingDonald Trump 2024 campaignDonald Trump Stormy Daniels lawsuitWas Donald Trump arrested?Why is Donald Trump in court?
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers