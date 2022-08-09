Donald Trump supporters descend on Mar-a-Lago to protest FBI raid

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump assembled outside Mar-a-Lago on Monday evening to protest the FBI’s raid of his Palm Beach estate.

Word that the FBI was executing a search warrant of Trump’s Florida residence got out when the former president posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that his “beautiful home” was “under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

“They even broke into my safe!” the statement read.

One protester made a three-and-a-half hour drive to Mar-a-Lago to show support for Trump as soon as he heard the news.

“As soon as I saw it, I drove here from Tampa. This is nuts,” J.D. Kennon told Fox News. “We all know what you’re trying to do, DOJ. You’re trying to create some kind of charge, so he’s not going to be able to run for re-election.”

Kennon was joined by about 50 other protesters and dozens of vehicles that lined the property. Many vehicles brandished Trump 2020 and American flags while protesters in patriotic garb cheered, yelled, blared music and honked their horns.

This is the scene near Mar-A-Lago where some Trump supporters have gathered @nbc6 @NBCNewsNow pic.twitter.com/n9jsnKKO1J — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) August 9, 2022

“You can’t trust the FBI,” Billy Sacco told the Palm Beach Post. “They’re doing something stupid.”

The New York Times, citing unnamed sources close to the investigation, reported the FBI’s search was focused on materials Trump allegedly took with him to Florida after the end of his presidency, including classified documents. Sources also confirmed the reason for the search to The Associated Press and Reuters, among other news outlets.

While the demonstration was going on, songs like Tom Petty’s I Won’t Back Down and AC/DC’s Highway to Hell could be heard blasting from car speakers.

A video posted by Jayne Zirkle, with Steve Bannon’s War Room, showed a truck sporting a Trump Pence 2020 sign, though former vice-president Mike Pence’s name had been crossed out.

Several motorists are showing support for President Trump in front of Mar-A-Lago pic.twitter.com/QbCXTLqVgp — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) August 9, 2022

Five police cars were also present at the protest, and an officer told the Palm Beach Post that the demonstration was peaceful and no incidents had occurred after a few hours of the protesters being there.

Occasionally protesters chanted “We want Trump” in unison, though the former president was in New York at the time.

Supporters also yelled at passing cars, asserting there was no evidence to indict Trump and that the FBI was a “joke.”

View image in full screen Supporters of former president Donald Trump rally near his home at Mar-A-Lago on Aug. 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

In the aftermath of the FBI raid, Twitter mentions of “civil war” skyrocketed.

“Civil War 2.0 just kicked off,” one user wrote on Twitter, with another adding, “Civil war! Pick up arms, people!” Another noted: “I already bought my ammo.”

Trump supporters are REALLY excited about the idea of a civil war. Some of the responses to today’s FBI raid: “I already bought my ammo”

“Civil war! Pick up arms, people!”

“Civil War 2.0 just kicked off.”

“Let’s do the war.”

“One step closer to a kinetic civil war.” And more… pic.twitter.com/cG7NvAz9An — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) August 9, 2022

According to Vice, similar messages were shared on far-right channels on Telegram.

“Civil war coming to America, there won’t be any more elections,” one member said.

— With files from Global News’ Sean Boynton