Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s north end

Toronto Police say a pedestrian has critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Toronto on Thursday morning.
The pedestrian-involved collision happened at around 6:25 a.m. in the Leslie Street and Steeles Avenue area, police said.
A man in his 60s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.
Police told Global News the driver remained at the scene.
Part of the area was closed for the investigation.
