Traffic

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s north end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 9:01 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
Toronto Police say a pedestrian has critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Toronto on Thursday morning.

The pedestrian-involved collision happened at around 6:25 a.m. in the Leslie Street and Steeles Avenue area, police said.

A man in his 60s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Police told Global News the driver remained at the scene.

Part of the area was closed for the investigation.

Toronto PoliceTorontoPedestrian StruckToronto Pedestrian StruckSteeles AvenueLeslie StreetToronto pedestrian collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

