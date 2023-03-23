Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s north end

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Police say a pedestrian has critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Toronto on Thursday morning.

The pedestrian-involved collision happened at around 6:25 a.m. in the Leslie Street and Steeles Avenue area, police said.

A man in his 60s was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Police told Global News the driver remained at the scene.

Part of the area was closed for the investigation.

COLLISION:

Leslie St & Steeles Ave E @TPS33Div

6:23 am

-pedestrian struck by vehicle

-police o/s investigating

–@TorontoMedics transported victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries

-s/b Leslie St closed to Equestrian Crt

-expect delays#GO641362

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 23, 2023