City council approves Winnipeg’s 2023 budget

The City of Winnipeg’s 2023 budget has officially passed.

Councillors approved this year’s budget 14-2, at a special meeting Wednesday.

“The Balanced Budget Update makes critical investments in areas that are priorities for all Winnipeggers, like customer service, community safety, transportation, economic growth, and the urban forest,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham in a release.

“I sincerely appreciate the work City Council has done to develop this budget, and all the input we received from the public over the past six weeks.”

The document ultimately approved by council includes several changes from the original preliminary budget, first presented to council on Feb. 8.

Gillingham says one change council made will see funding for Ma Mawi Wi Centre’s public washroom on Main Street increased to $250,000.

Other changes include the addition of two full to positions for the City’s Climate Plan and more funding for lifeguard recruitment.

This year’s budget includes a 3.5 per cent property tax increase that will see the average homeowner pay an extra $142, according to city numbers.