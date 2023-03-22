As Ukraine visa program end looms, minister set to make announcement

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s immigration minister is set to give an update on measures welcoming Ukrainians into the country as the deadline approaches for an emergency visa program for those fleeing Russia’s invasion.

Sean Fraser will make an announcement Wednesday afternoon “regarding updates to immigration measures for Ukrainians in response to Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine,” according to a media advisory from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

This comes as the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel program (CUAET), which expedites visas and temporary residency permits for Ukrainians and their families, is set to expire March 31.

Under this plan – one of two special programs that were announced in March of last year – Ukrainians can stay in the country for up to three years.

This temporary program allows Ukrainians and family members of Ukrainians to apply for a free visitor visa and an open work permit as well as study in Canada during their stay.

Canada is also offering a special family reunification sponsorship program for permanent residency, which allows for a wider circle of family members to be resettled in Canada than is allowed under traditional strains.

Since January 2022, 190,970 Ukrainians have arrived in Canada, including CUAET applicants and returning Canadian permanent residents. At least 616,429 applications through the CUAET program have been approved out of 943,730 that have been received.

There is growing pressure on the federal government to extend the existing CUAET as the war in Ukraine has entered its second year and shows no signs of ending.

Earlier this month, Conservative MPs, including shadow immigration minister Tom Kmiec, wrote to Fraser calling for an extension to be announced “without delay,” reminding him that the war is far from over.

Responding to a question last week about the emergency visa program for Ukrainians, Fraser said he expects to share more news in advance of the March 31 deadline.

“When I see children, the same age as my own kids, that are going to school and more than anything are safe in our communities, I’d do this again 100 times out of 100,” Fraser said.

— with files from Global News’ Sean Boynton