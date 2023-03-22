Menu

Canada

Kamloops, B.C. woman last seen near home 9 days ago, police seeking info about her car

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 10:32 am
Kamloops RCMP are searching a missing woman from the Westsyde neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Kamloops RCMP are searching a missing woman from the Westsyde neighbourhood. Kamloops RCMP
A Kamloops, B.C., woman has been missing for nine days, and according to police, she vanished near her home and has not been heard from since.

Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, is believed to have last been seen near her home in the Westsyde neighbourhood on Monday, March 13, according to police.

Police said it is “highly unusual” for Donovan to be out of contact with her friends and family and are concerned for her well-being.

Read more: RCMP seek missing Nanaimo, B.C. woman out of touch with family for months

On Tuesday, police released images of her vehicle, hoping to spur new tips regarding her disappearance.

“We are releasing a photo of Jo-Anne’s vehicle in an effort to timeline its movements leading up to, and including Monday, March 13,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“The vehicle is described as a grey, 2011 Chevrolet four-door Impala, with BC licence plate MK877W.”

Police are looking for any information regarding the missing woman’s car and her disappearance. View image in full screen
Police are looking for any information regarding the missing woman’s car and her disappearance. Kamloops

Donovan is described as standing five feet six inches and around 190 pounds with blue eyes and light brown and grey hair.

If you have information about the vehicle or her disappearance, you are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and cite file 2023-8641.

Kamloops RCMP released images of the missing woman’s car on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Kamloops RCMP released images of the missing woman’s car on Tuesday. Kamloops RCMP
