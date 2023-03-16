Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Public help sought as Revelstoke RCMP search for missing man

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 3:06 pm
Bradley James Cadden. View image in full screen
Bradley James Cadden. RCMP
Police in Revelstoke, B.C., are searching for a missing man who hasn’t been seen for nearly two weeks.

RCMP say Bradley James Cadden, 39, hasn’t been heard from since March 5, adding they believe he’s from Downie RV Resort on Highway 23N.

Cadden is described as five-foot-nine with brown hair and blue eyes and weighing 186 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding Cadden, they are asked to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

RCMPMissing ManBC Interiorsouthern interiorRevelstokeRevelstoke RCMPBC missing manMissing BC man
