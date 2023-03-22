Menu

Canada

2 homes in Calgary’s Falconridge area damaged by fire

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 9:36 am
Two homes damaged by fire in Falconridge neighbourhood in Calgary on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Two homes damaged by fire in Falconridge neighbourhood in Calgary on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Michael King, Global News
Calgary fire crews were called to the Falconridge neighbourhood at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Capt. Gerry Bishop said the initial call came in for a structure fire but when firefighters arrived on scene, they found two homes on the 200 block of Falmere Way were on fire.

“One of the homes was more involved than the other, which prevented us from going inside, so we had a defensive attack on it,” Bishop said. “Both homes, after completing a primary and secondary search on each, nothing found inside.

“When homes are compromised, we look out for firefighter safety and we just held back until it was safe for us to go inside.”

He said they were able to get water on the homes quite quickly.

There was one person inside one of the homes and they escaped safely. Nobody was inside the other home, the fire department said.

No pets were found inside and no one was injured, Bishop said.

Read more: Blaze at Falconridge strip mall causes ‘extensive’ damage: Calgary fire

“Currently we have a crew on scene just putting out hot spots,” Bishop said.

Typically, firefighters remain on scene to monitor hot spots for a half or even full day to make sure the fire does not re-ignite.

As of 4:30 a.m. the fire at one of the homes was considered “under control.”

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

The damage estimate has also not yet been determined.

More to come… 

