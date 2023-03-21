Guelph to lay out welcome mat for visiting students from Japan

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal City is welcoming a group of students from Tokyo, Japan.

The 27 visiting students will be taking part in a two-week excursion in Guelph starting Tuesday.

The Musashino group will be staying with host families in Guelph and taking part in a full itinerary including educational programs at Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute.

Program co-ordinator with MLI Homestay Sara Leger says Musashino students will be paired with CCVI students and will take part in school activities.

“In the morning, the students will be taking ESL classes,” Leger said. “In the afternoon, they will be going to the downtown, visiting the basilica, the museum, and city hall.”

The group will also be taking a trip to Niagara Falls.

COO of MLI Homestay Cheryl Lee says part of the experience will be to have the students participate in a ‘Canadian life’ with their host family.

Story continues below advertisement

“This may be enjoying various foods they have heard or read about, such as an outdoor barbecue or a hot dog or marshmallow roast on a bonfire, a walk at the Guelph Lake Conservation area with the family and their dogs, or visit the Guelph Farmers’ Market,” Lee said. “These are things that are not so typical in Japan, and are very unique to our community.”

Families who host the students will also be learning about Japanese culture.

“It is a great opportunity to have that culture come to your house rather than having to travel to there,” said Leger. “It is a great way for families to learn about their customs.”

The program has been going on for a number of years but this year will be the first trip by Japanese students to Guelph since 2019 as the pandemic forced them to cancel the trips the last few years.

The visiting students will head back to Tokyo on April 2.