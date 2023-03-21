Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

3 people charged after stolen vehicle, firearm recovered in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 4:37 pm
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Three people have been charged after a stolen vehicle and firearm were found in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Monday at 7:39 p.m., officers were in the Hurontario Street and Britannia Road area to investigate a stolen vehicle.

Officers said during the investigation, a loaded Glock 40 firearm was allegedly recovered.

Read more: 29-year-old Mississauga shooting victim identified by police

According to police, a 17-year-old from Ottawa has been charged with several offences including three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said they were held pending a bail hearing.

The teen’s identity cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Officers said 20-year-old Asia Martin from Mount Hope and 18-year-old Daniela Delgado from Hamilton have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said both Martin and Delgado were released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Crimepeel regional policeMississaugaStolen VehicleFirearmPRPStolen Carcrime mississauga
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

