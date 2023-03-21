Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP arrest 5 teen boys, seize weapons at mall in Thompson

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 4:21 pm
Weapons Seized after incident at Thompson Mall in Manitoba. View image in full screen
Weapons Seized after incident at Thompson Mall in Manitoba. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say they have arrested five teenage boys and seized weapons at a mall in Thompson.

On Monday at 8:20 p.m., police say they went to the City Centre Mall after reports of several teenagers stealing from businesses.

Police say the boys were asked to leave by employees, the employees were threatened with bear spray and then the boys fled.

Read more: Boy, 13, charged in string of Winnipeg bear spray attacks

The boys then tried to enter again but police say they were banned by security, at which point the security were threatened with knives. This is when police arrived and a short foot pursuit ensued.

Officers arrested the five boys – three of them are 14 and the other two are 16 and 13.

They were held in custody pending a court appearance.

Police say nobody was harmed as a result of this incident.

