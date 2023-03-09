Boy, 13, charged in string of Winnipeg bear spray attacks

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with a string of bear spray attacks in the city’s West End and Downtown last month.

Police responded to several assaults involving bear spray between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 19.

Police say the first attack saw a 30-year-old man hit with bear spray near Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street around 9:50 a.m. Winnipeg Fire Paramedics personnel on the scene treated and medically cleared the victim.

Ten minutes later, officers went to the 300 block of Langside Street and found a 24-year-old woman who was suffering from an upper-body injury as well as the effects of bear spray. Police say she was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

A 33-year-old man was also suffering from the effects of bear spray at Colony Square at St Mary Avenue around 12:45 p.m., according to police.

Police previously said a fourth incident reported around 7:30 a.m. may also be connected. In that case, they say two suspects were seen chasing two victims with unknown weapons.

At the time police, said the victims had yet to come forward. However, similarities between the suspects’ descriptions led investigators to believe the assault was linked to the others.

Police say detectives with the major crimes unit have since identified one of the two suspects, and on Thursday, a 13-year-old boy turned himself in to police.

The 13-year-old is facing a number of charges, including three counts of assault with a weapon, assault, robbery and four counts of possession of a weapon.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear, as, police note, is mandated by the Criminal Code.

There’s no word from police on whether or not the second suspect has been identified.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.