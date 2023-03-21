Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Great blue heron colony returns to Stanley Park for breeding season

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 6:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Herons return for nesting season in Stanley Park'
Herons return for nesting season in Stanley Park
WATCH: The Pacific Great Blue Herons have returned to Vancouver's Stanley Park for this year's nesting season. The colony of 64 herons have come back to the same spot above Park Lane every year to nest since 2001.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Spring has sprung in Vancouver. Leaf buds are appearing, crocuses are blooming and, like clockwork, the Pacific great blue heron colony has returned to Stanley Park.

The colony, which is currently made up of 64 birds, has been raising its young in the area over the tennis courts around Park Lane every spring for 23 years, according to the Vancouver Park Board.

Read more: Investigation launched after great blue heron shot in Vancouver

Last year, the herons produced about 90 nests, with just under two thirds of them successfully raising fledglings, despite a late start to spring and repeated raids by hungry eagles.

“Throughout these challenges, this heron colony has proven to be above all else, resilient,” the park board said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“With 80 per cent of British Columbia’s great blue heron population found in and around the Fraser River, the productivity of this heronry has signification implications for the viability of the whole subspecies.”

For the last eight years, birders and curious Vancouverites have been able to monitor the herons’ progress through the park board’s Heron Cam, which allows viewers to get an up-close look at the herons’ nests, and even control the camera for one minute at a time.

Trending Now

Read more: Covenant to protect Vernon, B.C., heronry headed back to public hearing

The park board is also urging people visiting Stanley Park to give the birds space to raise their young peacefully over the next several months.

Visitors are asked to stay out of fenced areas, to keep noise down, to keep their dogs on leash and to refrain from flying drones in the area.

Anyone who finds a fallen or injured chick can also report it to 311 or with the Van311 app.

More on Science and Tech
EnvironmentStanley ParkVancouver Park BoardHeronHeron camgreat blue heron colonyheron cmaeraheron colony
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers