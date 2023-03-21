Menu

Canada

City of Calgary adds Humane Society as pet adoption partner

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted March 21, 2023 12:36 pm
Calgary Humane Society Pet of the Week: Atari
Calgary Humane Society Pet of the Week: Atari
WATCH: Weston Jaques from the Calgary Humane Society joins Global Calgary with another adorable adoptable. This week he introduces us to one-year-old Atari. – Mar 13, 2023
Calling all animal lovers: the City of Calgary is adding the Calgary Humane Society as a pet adoption partner.

This means sick, injured and stray animals will be transferred to the Calgary Humane Society for adoption after being cared for by the city’s animal services team.

Veterinarians will also spay and neuter animals prior to the adoption process.

Meet 2-year-old Dumbledore from AARCS
Meet 2-year-old Dumbledore from AARCS

The city hopes that the partnership with the Calgary Humane Society will help more animals find loving and caring homes faster.

“Our goal is to reduce the time that adoptable pets spend in a shelter for the overall welfare of the animals,” said Tara Lowes, leader of animal care and pet licensing for the City of Calgary.

“Working with partners allows us to focus on getting the animals healthy and ready to be adopted – while letting our partners focus on adoption, which they do so well.”

The announcement comes after the Calgary Humane Society renovated its facilities to improve the environment for animals that are staying there before adoption.

Read more: Calgary animal shelters ‘in crisis’ as all local shelters are at capacity

The facility is around 44,000 square feet and aims to provide a more natural environment for animals.

“Studies have proven that when animals are provided with a more natural environment that offers them choice and provides the five freedoms of animal welfare, they are better able to manage the stress of a transition into a shelter setting,” executive director Carrie Fritz said in an emailed statement.

“Our teams will ensure all adoptable animals receive the proper care and promotional efforts they need to find their next forever home.”

The city said it will continue working with other partnering rescue agencies, such as the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) and the MEOW Foundation, to ensure animals are adopted faster.

Those interested in adopting a pet can visit the City of Calgary’s website, the Calgary Humane Society’s website or AARCS’ website.

AARCS Home Sweet Home campaign
AARCS Home Sweet Home campaign

 

