2 injured after shooting in Mississauga’s south end

Peel Regional Police say two people have been taken to hospital after a shooting in Mississauga early Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to Lakeshore and Cawthra roads at around 1:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police said the two injured people suffered non life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on suspects.
