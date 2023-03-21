2 injured after shooting in Mississauga’s south end

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say two people have been taken to hospital after a shooting in Mississauga early Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Lakeshore and Cawthra roads at around 1:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said the two injured people suffered non life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on suspects.

Shooting in Mississauga – At 1:15 am a shooting occurred in the area of Lakeshore rd. Cawthra rd. – Two adult victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. PR23-0091618 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 21, 2023