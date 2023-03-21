Menu

Crime

2 injured after shooting in Mississauga’s south end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 9:40 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police say two people have been taken to hospital after a shooting in Mississauga early Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Lakeshore and Cawthra roads at around 1:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said the two injured people suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 1 dead after shooting in Mississauga, police say

There is no word on suspects.

