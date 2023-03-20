Menu

National

Crime

1 dead after shooting in Mississauga, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 8:22 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Mississauga on Monday evening.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Dream Crest Road and Fallingbrook Drive at around 7:40 p.m. on Monday.

Read more: Mississauga shooting leaves 1 dead: police

Police said one person had been shot. In an update soon after, the force confirmed the victim had been pronounced dead.

The public were urged to avoid the area.

More to come…

