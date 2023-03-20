1 dead after shooting in Mississauga, police say

Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Mississauga on Monday evening.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Dream Crest Road and Fallingbrook Drive at around 7:40 p.m. on Monday.
Police said one person had been shot. In an update soon after, the force confirmed the victim had been pronounced dead.
The public were urged to avoid the area.
More to come…
