Crime

Kingston Police arrest 9 in serious assault that was a case of mistaken identity

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 6:14 pm
A Kingston Transit bus shelter just off Gardiners Road where an assault took place View image in full screen
A Kingston Transit bus shelter just off Gardiners Road where an assault took place. Global Kingston
Kingston Police have announced nine arrests in connection with a serious assault that took place in front of horrified onlookers at a transit terminal on March 10, 2023.

Eight young offenders, aged 13-17, have been charged with assault, along with one man.

Seth Snyder-Stokes, 18, is charged with assault with a weapon, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault, and failing to comply with a previous release order prohibiting him from being on the Cataraqui Centre property at 945 Gardiners Rd.

According to police Snyder-Stokes has been remanded into custody.

Read more: Kingston police arrest 5 suspects in violent bus shelter attack

The identities of the teens are protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police say some of the youth were additionally charged with assault with a weapon, and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

One of the youths was charged with failing to comply with a Youth Probation Order condition that prohibited him from being on the property at 945 Gardiners Road, and was remanded into custody. The remaining seven youths were released on undertakings with conditions and a future court date.

Kingston Police have also confirmed that the victim in the incident was attacked under the belief that he was involved in a previous altercation with some of the accused parties.

The police service says the investigation confirmed that the victim had no previous dealings or affiliations with any of the accused parties, and that he was mistakenly identified as such.

