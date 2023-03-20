Teen charged in connection with Moose Lake shooting: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager has been charged after a man was shot in Moose Lake, Man.

Moose Lake RCMP were called to reports shots had been fired in the community around 5:10 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found a 38-year-old man who had been shot on Stagg Crescent.

He was rushed to the nursing station before being sent out of Moose Lake for further treatment, police said in a release Monday.

0:22 Boy, 5, rescued from burning Moose Lake home in weekend blaze

Police say the victim’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement

A 17-year-old male from Moose Lake was arrested later in the day Saturday.

The teen is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

Moose Lake is roughly 340 km northwest of Winnipeg.