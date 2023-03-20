Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen charged in connection with Moose Lake shooting: Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 6:31 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: The RCMP badge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A teenager has been charged after a man was shot in Moose Lake, Man.

Moose Lake RCMP were called to reports shots had been fired in the community around 5:10 a.m. Saturday.

Read more: Man, teen charged a year after homicide in Moose Lake

Officers found a 38-year-old man who had been shot on  Stagg Crescent.

He was rushed to the nursing station before being sent out of Moose Lake for further treatment, police said in a release Monday.

Click to play video: 'Boy, 5, rescued from burning Moose Lake home in weekend blaze'
Boy, 5, rescued from burning Moose Lake home in weekend blaze

Police say the victim’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A 17-year-old male from Moose Lake was arrested later in the day Saturday.

Read more: Moose Lake RCMP investigate killing of man, 18

The teen is facing a number of charges including aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

Moose Lake is roughly 340 km northwest of Winnipeg.

More on Crime
PoliceShootingManitobaWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPMoose LakeMoose Lake RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers