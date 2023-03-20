Menu

Environment

Otonabee Conservation issues flood watch for Peterborough, Ont. area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 4:42 pm
A flood warning has been issued for the Otonabee River, seen here on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. View image in full screen
A flood warning has been issued for the Otonabee River, seen here on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Global News Peterborough file
A flood watch has been issued for water bodies within the Peterborough area.

On the first day of spring on Monday, the Otonabee Conservation issued a flood watch for area waterbodies due this recent rainfall and further rain and milder temperatures anticipated this later week.

Between 10 mm to 20 mm of rainfall is expected March 22 to March 23, according to Environment Canada.

The flood watch will remain in effect until March 27.

Read more: Kawartha Conservation issues caution as milder weather leads to increased flows in watershed

The conservation authority cautions of potential flooding due to melting snowpack within its jurisdiction, which includes Peterborough, sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes and the townships of Asphodel-Norwood, Cavan Monaghan, Douro-Dummer, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Selwyn as well as the Municipality of Trent Hills.

However, flooding is not expected for the Trent-Severn Waterway.

“The combined rain and snowmelt run-off will cause wetlands to swell, ponding of water in low-lying areas and ditches, increased water levels and flows within our local rivers, streams and creeks, and possible flooding, albeit minor flooding and not widespread,” said Gord Earle, flood forecasting and warning duty officer.

Earle advises residents living in low-lying or flood-prone areas to closely watch for possible flooding and to take action to limit or prevent damages due to potential flooding.

All residents are also advised to stay safe by staying away from lakes, rivers, streams, creeks, wetlands, ditches, culverts and water control structures such as bridges.

Area water level information can be monitored online at:

FloodingPeterboroughFlood watchOntario FloodingOtonabee ConservationPeterborough Ont.Peterborough flood watchOntario flood watch
