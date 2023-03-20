Menu

5 killed, 1 child in life-threatening condition after head-on crash near High Prairie, Alta.

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 20, 2023 4:36 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. RCMP say five people have died in a two-vehicle collision in northern Alberta. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. RCMP say five people have died in a two-vehicle collision in northern Alberta. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press
RCMP in Alberta said five people are dead and a sixth has been airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition after a serious collision near High Prairie, Alta., Sunday night.

Around 7 p.m., RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 750, eight kilometres south of Highway 88.

Police said, though it is early in the investigation, it appears that a GMC pickup truck was driving north on the wrong side of the road when it crashed into a minivan in the southbound lane.

Read more: 5 teenagers injured in head-on collision between semi, car in Mill Woods

The two occupants of the truck, a 36-year-old man from Loon Lake and a 30-year-old woman from Slave Lake died at the scene of the crash, police said.

Police said three people in the minivan were killed: a 65-year-old woman, a 51-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy, all residents of Whitefish Lake First Nation.

A 5-year-old boy, also from Whitefish Lake First Nation, was airlifted to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, according to RCMP.

RCMP confirmed that the people in the minivan were family members.

RCMP said officers are still determining the cause of the crash.

“There is some early indication at the scene that alcohol was involved – to what extent, we’re not sure yet,” said Cpl. Troy Savinkoff.

Earlier this month, a five-year-old boy died after being attacked by dogs in Whitefish Lake First Nation, Savinkoff said.

“This is a nation that is already reeling from a very tragic incident,” said Savinkoff.

Read more: Alberta boy, 5, killed in dog attack was in care of children’s services: ‘It’s heartbreaking’

RCMPAlberta RCMPFatal CollisionSlave LakeHigh PrairieWhitefish Lake First Nationhighway 750
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

