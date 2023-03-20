5 killed, 1 child in life-threatening condition after head-on crash near High Prairie, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Alberta said five people are dead and a sixth has been airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition after a serious collision near High Prairie, Alta., Sunday night.

Around 7 p.m., RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 750, eight kilometres south of Highway 88.

Police said, though it is early in the investigation, it appears that a GMC pickup truck was driving north on the wrong side of the road when it crashed into a minivan in the southbound lane.

The two occupants of the truck, a 36-year-old man from Loon Lake and a 30-year-old woman from Slave Lake died at the scene of the crash, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said three people in the minivan were killed: a 65-year-old woman, a 51-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy, all residents of Whitefish Lake First Nation.

A 5-year-old boy, also from Whitefish Lake First Nation, was airlifted to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, according to RCMP.

RCMP confirmed that the people in the minivan were family members.

2:33 Impaired driver sentenced to 6 years, handed driving ban in deadly west Edmonton crash

RCMP said officers are still determining the cause of the crash.

“There is some early indication at the scene that alcohol was involved – to what extent, we’re not sure yet,” said Cpl. Troy Savinkoff.

Earlier this month, a five-year-old boy died after being attacked by dogs in Whitefish Lake First Nation, Savinkoff said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a nation that is already reeling from a very tragic incident,” said Savinkoff.