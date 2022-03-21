Several people injured in head-on collision between semi, car in Mill Woods

Send this page to someone via email

A serious collision between a semi and an SUV shut down an intersection in southeast Edmonton Monday afternoon.

Edmonton police said the crash involving multiple vehicles happened at the intersection of Millbourne Road East and 76 Street.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called around 11:45 a.m. to help at the scene of a head-on collision between a semi and SUV in Mill Woods.

Approximately six to seven people were hurt, the city said, but details on the extent of the injuries were not known.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Edmonton police said the intersection was expected to be closed for the next several hours.

— More to come…