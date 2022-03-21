Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Several people injured in head-on collision between semi, car in Mill Woods

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 4:03 pm
File photo of an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services truck in April 2019. View image in full screen
File photo of an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services truck in April 2019. Eric Beck/ Global News

A serious collision between a semi and an SUV shut down an intersection in southeast Edmonton Monday afternoon.

Edmonton police said the crash involving multiple vehicles happened at the intersection of Millbourne Road East and 76 Street.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called around 11:45 a.m. to help at the scene of a head-on collision between a semi and SUV in Mill Woods.

Trending Stories

Approximately six to seven people were hurt, the city said, but details on the extent of the injuries were not known.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Edmonton police said the intersection was expected to be closed for the next several hours.

— More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagedmonton police service tagCollision tagEdmonton Traffic tagEdmonton roads tagEdmonton Fire Rescue tagEdmonton fire tagEdmonton Fire Rescue Services tagMill Woods tagEdmonton collision tagEdmonton firefighters tagEdmonton serious collision tagMill Woods collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers