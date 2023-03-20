Man charged with firearm, drug offences after fight reported in Brampton: police

A 24-year-old man has been charged with firearm and drug related offences after a fight in Brampton, police say.
Peel Regional Police said on March 17, at 11:35 a.m., officers received a report that two people were involved in an altercation in the Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway area.
Officers said the argument escalated into a physical struggle, and a firearm was allegedly found on a man.
Police said Michael Ramos, 24, from Brampton had been charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded, restricted firearm without a licence, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm knowing the serial number was defaced and possession of a controlled substance.
Police said a search warrant was executed at a home in Brampton.
According to police, a Glock 19 handgun, ammunition, a taser and a large quantity of drugs were allegedly seized.
Police said Ramos was held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
