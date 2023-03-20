Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with firearm, drug offences after fight reported in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 2:15 pm
Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019. <i data-stringify-type="italic" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(29, 28, 29); font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: rgb(248, 248, 248); text-decoration-thickness: initial;">Peel police are investigating after they say six high schools were named in shooting threats posted online. THE</i> CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., on November 7, 2019. <i data-stringify-type="italic" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(29, 28, 29); font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: rgb(248, 248, 248); text-decoration-thickness: initial;">Peel police are investigating after they say six high schools were named in shooting threats posted online. THE</i> CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 24-year-old man has been charged with firearm and drug related offences after a fight in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on March 17, at 11:35 a.m., officers received a report that two people were involved in an altercation in the Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway area.

Officers said the argument escalated into a physical struggle, and a firearm was allegedly found on a man.

Read more: Man seriously injured after daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto: police

Police said Michael Ramos, 24, from Brampton had been charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded, restricted firearm without a licence, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm knowing the serial number was defaced and possession of a controlled substance.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said a search warrant was executed at a home in Brampton.

According to police, a Glock 19 handgun, ammunition, a taser and a large quantity of drugs were allegedly seized.

Police said Ramos was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
Crimepeel regional policeBramptonPRPBrampton CrimeDrug chargesAltercationFirearm ChargesBrampton Fight
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers