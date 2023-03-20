Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

St. Thomas police say 4 officers assaulted during weekend arrest

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted March 20, 2023 2:04 pm
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

St. Thomas, Ont., police say four officers were assaulted during an arrest over the weekend.

Police say that just before 9 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a north-end residence after receiving two 911 calls from the same location.

After speaking with the people involved, police informed one of the persons he would be arrested for assault. After being informed of the arrest, the man began to resist, was combative and assaulted two officers, according to police.

During the altercation, police say a second person obstructed and assaulted police in the attempt of the initial arrest. Additional officers arrived on the scene to help complete the arrest.

Read more: 34-year-old St. Thomas man charged with sexual assault

St. Thomas police said four officers in total were assaulted and received injuries, for which they were all treated at a hospital before being released and returning to duty.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A 31-year-old man is facing one assault charge, two assaulting a peace officer charges and one charge of resisting a peace officer.

A 56-year-old woman is facing one charge each of assaulting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

Both of the accused were processed and released with conditions and a future court date.

More on Crime
AssaultLondon OntarioLdnontSt. ThomasSt. Thomas PoliceResisting ArrestSt. Thomas Police Service
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers