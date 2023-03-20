St. Thomas police say 4 officers assaulted during weekend arrest

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas, Ont., police say four officers were assaulted during an arrest over the weekend.

Police say that just before 9 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a north-end residence after receiving two 911 calls from the same location.

After speaking with the people involved, police informed one of the persons he would be arrested for assault. After being informed of the arrest, the man began to resist, was combative and assaulted two officers, according to police.

During the altercation, police say a second person obstructed and assaulted police in the attempt of the initial arrest. Additional officers arrived on the scene to help complete the arrest.

St. Thomas police said four officers in total were assaulted and received injuries, for which they were all treated at a hospital before being released and returning to duty.

A 31-year-old man is facing one assault charge, two assaulting a peace officer charges and one charge of resisting a peace officer.

A 56-year-old woman is facing one charge each of assaulting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

Both of the accused were processed and released with conditions and a future court date.