Comments

Crime

Waterloo police arrest 9 drunk drivers in 9 hours on St. Patrick's Day

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 11:49 am
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay file
For many, St. Patrick’s Day comes hand in hand with excessive alcohol consumption. In Waterloo, this year’s event also brought a rash of impaired drivers to area roads.

Waterloo Regional Police say they made nine arrests on area roads over a nine-hour period extending from Friday evening into early Saturday.

A 53-year-old woman was the first to be arrested near Hespeler and Dunbar roads at around 7:45 p.m. on Friday.

Arrests would soon follow in Kitchener and Cambridge as well, with a 19-year-old man from Kitchener being found with several open beers in his vehicle when police pulled him over near Westmount Road and Chopin Drive at 1 a.m. on Saturday,

On Monday morning, police reported that they laid 15 drunk driving-related charges between 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

They also issued a thank-you to the public for reporting some of the incidents and noted that people should call 911 if they spot a suspected drunk driver.

