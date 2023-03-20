Waterloo police arrest 9 drunk drivers in 9 hours on St. Patrick’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

For many, St. Patrick’s Day comes hand in hand with excessive alcohol consumption. In Waterloo, this year’s event also brought a rash of impaired drivers to area roads.

Waterloo Regional Police say they made nine arrests on area roads over a nine-hour period extending from Friday evening into early Saturday.

A 53-year-old woman was the first to be arrested near Hespeler and Dunbar roads at around 7:45 p.m. on Friday.

Arrests would soon follow in Kitchener and Cambridge as well, with a 19-year-old man from Kitchener being found with several open beers in his vehicle when police pulled him over near Westmount Road and Chopin Drive at 1 a.m. on Saturday,

On Monday morning, police reported that they laid 15 drunk driving-related charges between 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

They also issued a thank-you to the public for reporting some of the incidents and noted that people should call 911 if they spot a suspected drunk driver.