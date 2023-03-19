AIDS Vancouver launches campaign to have injectable HIV treatment covered in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Although it was approved for use in Canada in March 2020, an injectable HIV treatment is still not covered under B.C.’s public health care system. AIDS Vancouver is calling on the government to change that.

“It’s stressful,” said Vancouver resident George Astakeesic.

Living with HIV has been a long journey for Astakeesic, who navigates a daily regimen of pills.

“I’ve been taking medications for many, many years, over 30 years now and I really would rather not be taking pills daily.”

AIDS Vancouver has launched a campaign asking the B.C. government to approve an alternative.

The long-acting injectable HIV therapy Cabenuva was approved by Health Canada three years ago, and according to AIDS Vancouver, is already covered in other provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

The treatment allows patients living with HIV to maintain viral suppression through an injection from a physician up to 12 times a year.

AIDS Vancouver says it would be a game changer for people like Astakeesic, who often experience side effects from their daily oral medication.

“So many other parts of Canada have been able to make this possible and as a leader in HIV care and treatment for so many years, we don’t really understand why that’s not happening here in B.C. yet,” said executive director Sarah Chown.

When asked why the provincial government has not approved the HIV injectable therapy under public health coverage, BC health minister Adrian Dix said the work is being led by the BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS.

“There will be access to such things in B.C. and it’ll be done through the Centre for HIV/AIDS,” said Dix on Friday at the Harrison Mills groundbreaking for the new Indigenous-led primary health-care centre that is part of a reconciliation agreement between the B.C. government and the Sts’ailes First Nation.

“That’s the key aspect of what we’re doing, so appreciate the comment from AIDS Vancouver, they know that we’re going to lead on this issue for all of the people that need support and care.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it would lessen the time that I think about my HIV,” said Astakeesic.

“I think it would be healthy for me emotionally, mentally, physically.”