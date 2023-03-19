Langley, B.C. home vandalized with anti-Ukrainian graffiti twice in one month

Send this page to someone via email

A Langley, B.C. home has been targeted with hateful graffiti twice and those who live there believe it’s due to the Ukrainian flags flying in the front of the property.

It’s the second vandalism incident at the home in less than two weeks.

“This happened sometime overnight Friday, and we found it Saturday morning,” Kiersten Bisgaard said.

“This time, there is a cross spray-painted on our gate and on the sidewalk there is a plethora of messages —- ‘Ukraine equals Nazis’, lots of crosses, ‘Jesus is king, Ukraine is the devil’ and ‘the Nazi die’ with an arrow pointing to our home.”

The front of the property was spray painted earlier in March with similar messaging.

“We are getting frustrated. The first time we thought it would be a one-off,” she told Global News.

“Now they’ve done it a second time and spray painted quite a bit more than the first. They also spray painted at the elementary school. It seems even more hateful this time.”

View image in full screen What appears to be a failed attempt at a Nazi symbol, was spray painted on the family’s gate on March 9. Submitted

Bisgaard said they will not be taking their flags down.

“I am not sure if the death threat is aimed at Ukrainian people in general or at us, but we will not be intimated and we will not back down,” she said. “We will not be bullied — this is a coward.”

Bisgaard said they hung more flag after the first incident and, talking to her neighbours, they have given the family support and have stood by them. Neighbours have also raised Ukrainian flags in support.

“People are concerned. People shared their support with us,” Bisgaard said.

Global News has reached out Langley RCMP for comment, and officers were seen canvassing the neighbourhood Saturday.

View image in full screen Langley RCMP officers were seen in the neighbourhood Sunday morning. Global News

“(Langley RCMP) are looking into and are taking it very seriously,” Bisgaard said.

The family said they’ve lived in the neighbourhood for eight years and have never experienced anything like this.