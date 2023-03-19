Road work starts Monday in downtown London, Ont. for Wellington Gateway Phase 1

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers can expect more delays downtown as road work begins Monday in London, Ont., for construction of the Wellington Gateway Phase 1.

The City of London says starting Monday, lane restrictions will be in place on Wellington Street between York Street and just north of the Thames River (Clark’s Bridge) until December.

Some restrictions will be in place on side streets, including Horton Street, Grey Street and South Street at the Wellington Street intersection.

Hill and Simcoe streets will be closed on the east side of Wellington Street, restricting eastbound and westbound turns.

Drivers looking to access Wellington Street are asked to use Grey Street for westbound access and South Street for eastbound.

Businesses will remain open.

Sidewalks will be open on at least one side of the road.

Some bus routes will be impacted. Full details are available on London Transit’s website.

The Wellington Gateway is the third rapid transit project.

It’ll revitalize about six kilometres of roadway between the downtown and Highway 401, widening Wellington Road and Street to build transit-only lanes while repairing and replacing aging sewers, watermains and other underground infrastructure.

The project is set to wrap up in 2027.

Starting tomorrow, lane restrictions will begin on both directions of Wellington Street from York Street to just north of the Thames River for construction of the Wellington Gateway Phase 1, until December 2023. Details here: https://t.co/yrCvpq2jqF#LdnOnt #LdnOntRoadWork pic.twitter.com/FGg8U4DaxQ — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) March 19, 2023