Traffic

Road work starts Monday in downtown London, Ont. for Wellington Gateway Phase 1

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 19, 2023 2:32 pm
A map of the current and upcoming road restrictions downtown and the suggested cycling route. View image in full screen
A map of the current and upcoming road restrictions downtown and the suggested cycling route. City of London
Drivers can expect more delays downtown as road work begins Monday in London, Ont., for construction of the Wellington Gateway Phase 1.

The City of London says starting Monday, lane restrictions will be in place on Wellington Street between York Street and just north of the Thames River (Clark’s Bridge) until December.

Some restrictions will be in place on side streets, including Horton Street, Grey Street and South Street at the Wellington Street intersection.

Read more: London, Ont. 2023 road construction set to be largest and most expensive in city history

Hill and Simcoe streets will be closed on the east side of Wellington Street, restricting eastbound and westbound turns.

Drivers looking to access Wellington Street are asked to use Grey Street for westbound access and South Street for eastbound.

Businesses will remain open.

Sidewalks will be open on at least one side of the road.

Read more: With record road construction season ahead for London, Ont., environment agencies weigh in

Some bus routes will be impacted. Full details are available on London Transit’s website.

The Wellington Gateway is the third rapid transit project.

It’ll revitalize about six kilometres of roadway between the downtown and Highway 401, widening Wellington Road and Street to build transit-only lanes while repairing and replacing aging sewers, watermains and other underground infrastructure.

The project is set to wrap up in 2027.

