Calgary father fights until the end following terminal cancer diagnosis

Melanie and Chris Bennett join Global News Calgary to discuss their brother’s battle with terminal cancer. Matthew Bennett, 39, passed away in February but remained positive despite his ongoing health challenges. His family is now raising money to help support his three young children.
More on Canada
- ‘Dozens and dozens’ of unsolicited food orders bombard New Westminster, B.C. residents
- Security to be top of mind during Joe Biden’s trip to Canada
- Montreal man, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 3 family members
- No official date for regimental funerals for fallen EPS officers
Comments