2nd man faces murder charge in March 6 stabbing death of Toronto man

Police say they made a second arrest in relation to the death of a man in Toronto, allegedly at the hands of a group that fled the scene.

After midnight on March 6, a stabbing in the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East was reported to police.

Police said an altercation took place between one man and a group of four others. It reportedly escalated and the man was stabbed. The group of men then fled east along Queen Street, according to police.

On the day of the stabbing, police identified the victim as 55-year-old Jeffrey Munro. He died in hospital.

On Saturday morning, police announced they had made an arrest, charging a 36-year-old man with second-degree murder. That evening, officers confirmed another arrest.

The man, Christopher Williamson, was charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Two suspects, Jedidiah Creighton-Chevalier, 21, and Hussein Ibrohim, 27, are still wanted by police.