Crime

2nd man faces murder charge in March 6 stabbing death of Toronto man

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 19, 2023 11:01 am
Police investigate stabbing death of man in downtown Toronto
RELATED: Homicide detectives say a man in his 50s was killed after an altercation with a group of people in downtown Toronto. Police are now searching for three suspects. Marianne Dimain reports. – Mar 6, 2023
Police say they made a second arrest in relation to the death of a man in Toronto, allegedly at the hands of a group that fled the scene.

After midnight on March 6, a stabbing in the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East was reported to police.

Police said an altercation took place between one man and a group of four others. It reportedly escalated and the man was stabbed. The group of men then fled east along Queen Street, according to police.

Read more: 1 charged after fatal Toronto stabbing, 3 suspects outstanding

On the day of the stabbing, police identified the victim as 55-year-old Jeffrey Munro. He died in hospital.

On Saturday morning, police announced they had made an arrest, charging a 36-year-old man with second-degree murder. That evening, officers confirmed another arrest.

The man, Christopher Williamson, was charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Read more: Group of people reportedly attack, fatally stab man in downtown Toronto: police

Two suspects, Jedidiah Creighton-Chevalier, 21, and Hussein Ibrohim, 27, are still wanted by police.

CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingToronto crimeTPSToronto StabbingQueen Streetsherbourne street
