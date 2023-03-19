Vehicle hits tree, another rolls over in fatal Toronto collision

Send this page to someone via email

One person died and another was injured after a collision in Toronto early Sunday.

Two vehicles crashed in the area of Dundas Street West and Nottingham Drive just after 4:30 a.m.

Toronto police said that one of the vehicles hit a tree and another rolled over, with one person declared dead at the scene. Another was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was also taken into custody, according to police.

Details remained scarce on Sunday morning, but Toronto police told Global News that the person who was taken into custody had been in the same vehicle as the person who had died or who had been injured.

Toronto police said further details would be released.