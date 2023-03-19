Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vehicle hits tree, another rolls over in fatal Toronto collision

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 19, 2023 9:32 am
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person died and another was injured after a collision in Toronto early Sunday.

Two vehicles crashed in the area of Dundas Street West and Nottingham Drive just after 4:30 a.m.

Toronto police said that one of the vehicles hit a tree and another rolled over, with one person declared dead at the scene. Another was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 21-year-old woman charged after Tesla crashes in downtown Toronto: police

One person was also taken into custody, according to police.

Details remained scarce on Sunday morning, but Toronto police told Global News that the person who was taken into custody had been in the same vehicle as the person who had died or who had been injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police said further details would be released.

Click to play video: '2 killed in wrong-way collision on Highway 401 in Toronto'
2 killed in wrong-way collision on Highway 401 in Toronto
CrimeToronto PoliceCollisionTPSDundas StreetToronto CollisionNottingham Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers