21-year-old woman charged after Tesla crashes in downtown Toronto: police

A 21-year-old woman has been charged after a Tesla crashed in Toronto, police say.

Toronto paramedics said the incident occurred on Sunday, in the area of Adelaide and Bay streets.

Toronto police said officers received a report that a white Tesla had crashed at around 11:42 p.m.

Toronto Fire and Emergency Services said a crew responded to a fire.

Police said a woman was arrested and an impaired driving charge was laid.

According to paramedics, no injuries were reported.