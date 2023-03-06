21-year-old woman charged after Tesla crashes in downtown Toronto: police

A 21-year-old woman has been charged after a Tesla crashed in Toronto, police say.
Toronto paramedics said the incident occurred on Sunday, in the area of Adelaide and Bay streets.
Toronto police said officers received a report that a white Tesla had crashed at around 11:42 p.m.
Trending Now
Police said a white Tesla crashed.
Toronto Fire and Emergency Services said a crew responded to a fire.
Police said a woman was arrested and an impaired driving charge was laid.
According to paramedics, no injuries were reported.
Comments