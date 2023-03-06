Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

21-year-old woman charged after Tesla crashes in downtown Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 6, 2023 1:40 pm
A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 21-year-old woman has been charged after a Tesla crashed in Toronto, police say.

Toronto paramedics said the incident occurred on Sunday, in the area of Adelaide and Bay streets.

Toronto police said officers received a report that a white Tesla had crashed at around 11:42 p.m.

Trending Now

Read more: Group of people reportedly attack, fatally stab man in downtown Toronto: police

Police said a white Tesla crashed.

Toronto Fire and Emergency Services said a crew responded to a fire.

Police said a woman was arrested and an impaired driving charge was laid.

According to paramedics, no injuries were reported.

Advertisement
Toronto PoliceTPSToronto CollisionTesla Crashcollision torontotesla collision torontotoronto tesla collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers