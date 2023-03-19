SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Entertainment

Recipe: Napa Cabbage & Grapefruit Salad with Pan-seared Prawns

By The Staff Global News
Posted March 19, 2023 8:05 am
Global News has a recipe for Napa Cabbage & Grapefruit Salad with Pan Seared Prawns. Files
Ingredients:

2 fresh grapefruit
2 tablespoons grainy mustard
2 teaspoons chopped fresh tarragon
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
2 teaspoons honey
1½ teaspoons Kosher salt
¼ cup olive oil
1 head napa cabbage (about 1¾ pounds), cored and thinly sliced
½ cup thinly sliced carrot
3 tablespoons chopped toasted pecans

Method:

Zest & segment the grapefruit, squeezing the juice from the membrane of the fruit & reserving. In a large bowl, whisk together mustard, 1 tsp. grapefruit zest, ¼ cup grapefruit juice, tarragon, honey & salt. Gradually whisk in oil until well combined. Add cabbage and carrot to bowl; toss and massage with the dressing for 2 minutes. Taste & season with salt & pepper as required. Stir in grapefruit segments. Transfer the salad to a serving platter. Top with pecans and parsley. Serve with pan-seared prawns.

