Recipe: Napa Cabbage & Grapefruit Salad with Pan-seared Prawns

Ingredients:

2 fresh grapefruit

2 tablespoons grainy mustard

2 teaspoons chopped fresh tarragon

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 teaspoons honey

1½ teaspoons Kosher salt

¼ cup olive oil

1 head napa cabbage (about 1¾ pounds), cored and thinly sliced

½ cup thinly sliced carrot

3 tablespoons chopped toasted pecans

Method:

Zest & segment the grapefruit, squeezing the juice from the membrane of the fruit & reserving. In a large bowl, whisk together mustard, 1 tsp. grapefruit zest, ¼ cup grapefruit juice, tarragon, honey & salt. Gradually whisk in oil until well combined. Add cabbage and carrot to bowl; toss and massage with the dressing for 2 minutes. Taste & season with salt & pepper as required. Stir in grapefruit segments. Transfer the salad to a serving platter. Top with pecans and parsley. Serve with pan-seared prawns.