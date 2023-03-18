West Vancouver police seeking witnesses after cyclist hit

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in West Vancouver Friday night.

Police said a cyclist in his 50s was sent to hospital with critical injuries after he was struck around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cross Creek Road and Eyremount Drive.

The driver of the car did stay at the scene and is cooperating with police.

West Vancouver police are asking for witnesses who may have seen the incident to come forward.

“This is a terrible incident,” Const. Nicole Braithwaite said. “If you witnessed this collision and have any information for police, please come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need all available evidence to help us with this investigation. That includes any dashcam footage that may have captured the moments leading up to the incident.”

The intersection was closed to traffic for hours as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) took control of the scene, according to police.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the West Vancouver Police at 604-925-7300 regarding police file 23-3193.