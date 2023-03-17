Semi-truck driver suspected in hit and run that injured pedestrian now co-operating with police: CPS

Send this page to someone via email

The driver suspected of being involved in a hit and run in southeast Calgary on Thursday is now co-operating with police after failing to remain at the scene.

The Calgary Police Service’s traffic unit continues to investigate the Thursday morning collision at 17 Avenue and 28 Street S.E. after reports a pedestrian was struck by a semi-truck.

Police believe a woman in her 40s was struck by a construction tractor unit with trailer making a right turn from southbound 28 Street onto westbound 17 Avenue. Police said the the woman was struck as she was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.

The woman was transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, where she remains.

Police said the semi-truck failed to remain at the scene but was located a short time later by officers.

“The driver, a man in his 50s, was uninjured from the collision and is co-operating with police,” a CPS statement on Friday said.

While speed, drugs and alcohol are not currently believed to be factors in the collision, police said the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.