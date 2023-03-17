Menu

Crime

Calgary woman charged for alleged knife threat at elementary school

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 7:51 pm
A file photo of the side of an RCMP vehicle.
File: An RCMP cruiser. Global News
Cochrane RCMP have laid charges following an alleged assault at an elementary school in the Bearspaw area of Rocky View County.

At around 9 a.m. on March 19, RCMP responded to a report of an altercation at the school. Police said an adult victim was threatened with a knife, but the victim was not injured.

Later that day, RCMP said they took a woman into custody.

Trending Now

On Friday, charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose were laid against 36-year-old Dai Shi, a Calgary resident.

Shi was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Cochrane Provincial Court on April 4.

