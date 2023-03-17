Calgary woman charged for alleged knife threat at elementary school

Cochrane RCMP have laid charges following an alleged assault at an elementary school in the Bearspaw area of Rocky View County.
At around 9 a.m. on March 19, RCMP responded to a report of an altercation at the school. Police said an adult victim was threatened with a knife, but the victim was not injured.
Later that day, RCMP said they took a woman into custody.
On Friday, charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose were laid against 36-year-old Dai Shi, a Calgary resident.
Shi was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Cochrane Provincial Court on April 4.
