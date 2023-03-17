Regina men charged following aggravated assault, kidnapping and robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Two Regina men have been charged following an incident involving reports of an injured male.

According to a media release, members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) were called to a house a on the 700 block of Princess Street on Feb. 5, 2023.

“When they arrived, police located the male victim,” police stated. “He was transported to hospital by EMS and treated for his injuries.”

Police arrested 35-year-old Oliver Chaske and 19-year-old Dredyn Turningrobe in connection with the incident.

Chaske and Turningrobe are both charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

RPS stated that Chaske made his first appearance on these charged in Regina Provincial Court on Feb. 9, 2023. Turningrobe made his first appearance on March 15, 2023 at the Regina Provincial Court.