Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina men charged following aggravated assault, kidnapping and robbery

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 6:52 pm
Regina Police service View image in full screen
Two Regina men arrested, charged following an incident which involved an injured man in early February. Alexa Huffman / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two Regina men have been charged following an incident involving reports of an injured male.

According to a media release, members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) were called to a house a on the 700 block of Princess Street on Feb. 5, 2023.

Read more: Young Regina girl taken to hospital after assault involving several other youths

“When they arrived, police located the male victim,” police stated. “He was transported to hospital by EMS and treated for his injuries.”

Police arrested 35-year-old Oliver Chaske and 19-year-old Dredyn Turningrobe in connection with the incident.

Read more: Regina police charge 2 men in connection with stolen vehicle, dangerous driving

Story continues below advertisement

Chaske and Turningrobe are both charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

RPS stated that Chaske made his first appearance on these charged in Regina Provincial Court on Feb. 9, 2023. Turningrobe made his first appearance on March 15, 2023 at the Regina Provincial Court.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Regina police says city saw increase in property crime: December crime statistics'
Regina police says city saw increase in property crime: December crime statistics

 

More on Crime
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsInvestigationRegina Police ServiceChargesAggravated Assaultinjured male
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers