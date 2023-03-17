Man charged in 2 Oshawa arsons that caused ‘significant’ damage: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man has been charged after two arsons in Oshawa, both of which caused “significant” damage, police say.

Durham Regional Police said the first incident happened on Feb. 14 in the area of Athol and Albert streets.

Police said officers were called to the scene at around 7 p.m. after a garbage bin was set on fire, adding that the fire caused “significant damage” to an adjacent building.

On Monday at around 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of Athol and Celina streets — one block away from the first incident — after another garbage bin was set on fire, which again caused “significant” damage to a building, police said.

“As a result of the investigation, it was determined that both fires were believed to be caused by the same person and both were deemed arsons,” police said.

Brandon Haynes of no fixed address has been charged with two counts each of arson, mischief over $5,000, possessing incendiary material for arson and failing to comply with a probation order.

Haynes was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.