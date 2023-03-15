Canada-wide warrant issued for man in stabbing death of 26-year-old woman in Oshawa

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted after a double stabbing in Oshawa last weekend that left a 26-year-old woman dead, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to an address on Simcoe Street at around 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of an armed person.

Officers located two women suffering from stab wounds, both of whom were taken to Toronto-area trauma centres.

One of the women, identified as 26-year-old Katie Kainz, later died. She is Durham Region’s sixth homicide victim of 2023.

The other woman suffered critical injuries and as of Tuesday, was reported to be in stable condition.

Police announced in a news release Wednesday that 37-year-old Oshawa resident Adam Odette is wanted for second-degree murder and attempted murder.

“Investigators are urging Odette to contact counsel and turn himself into police,” the release said.

“Anyone who is found to be assisting Odette to evade police is guilty of an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and will be prosecuted to the full extent.”

Anyone with information on the case or Odette’s whereabouts was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.