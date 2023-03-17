Two suspects in Dauphin assaults remain at large, Manitoba RCMP say

Two suspects accused of seriously assaulting two people in Dauphin, Man., Monday morning remain at large.
Manitoba RCMP said Friday they had arrested one suspect, Fred Parenteau, while two others — Kathleen and Samuel Flatfoot — have yet to be taken into custody.
The three were wanted in connection with assaults on a 45-year-old woman from Pine Creek First Nation and a 66-year-old Dauphin man.
Kathleen Flatfoot, 49, and Samuel Flatfoot, 24, both from Pine Creek, are each facing a robbery charge and two counts of aggravated assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050, Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or to submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.
